Service Information Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home 1101 Cherokee St Seneca , MO 64865 (417)-776-2251 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Elks Lodge 465 Charity Way Modesto , CA

Kimberly Ann Morante

Sept 19, 1967-Dec 13, 2019

In Loving Memory

Kimberly Ann Morante, age 52, of Neosho Missouri passed away, after a long battle with Cancer. She was a longtime resident of Riverbank Ca. She was at the Seneca Nursing Home, in Missouri, when she passed away.

She was born in Oakland Ca, at the Highland Hospital. She graduated in 1985 from Tracy High. She attended Humphreys Business College and Graduated in 1989.

Her life work experiences included Kelly Girl Temp Services, Riverbank Fire Dept, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Dept, Salida Fire Dept, Salida Womens Auxiliary, Culbertson Jordan, and she had her own Private Bookkeeping Service, where she was a Payroll and Personal Bookkeeping Specialist.

She married Robert Morante in Dec of 1991, who preceded her in death, in Feb of 2012.

Her Passions in life were Christmas, Puppy Dogs, Children, Family, Crafts, Camping, Traveling, Scrap Booking, Sharing, Working, and Shopping.

She was a member of The Tracy Rainbow Girls, Escalon Eastern Star, Riverbank Breakfast Lyons, Modesto

She is survived by: Her companion in life, Dennis Lema, of Neosho Mo, formally a Modesto resident; Her parents Ed and Val Pereira of Modesto; Her Sister Jodie Pereira of Yachats, Ore; Her Aunt Terri of Danville, Ca; Her Aunt Wendy of Manteca, Ca; Her self-adopted grandchildren; Tayler, Devin, Jakob, Dakota, Jonathan, and Rooster; as well as her, Niece Jaelyn and Nephew Trenten.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony and Potluck Luncheon is planned in her honor, for Sunday, April 5th, Two Thousand and Twenty, from 1:00P to 4:00P at The Elks Lodge, 465 Charity Way, Modesto Ca. 95356. A sign-up list for the Potluck is being coordinated through Debbie McCay, call or text 209-815-1006.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cancer Centers of America or to .

