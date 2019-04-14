Kinzley Teagan Sousa
Jan 3, 2019 - April 6, 2019
Kinzley Teagan Sousa, age 3 months, of Delhi, California passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born January 3, 2019 in Turlock, California to Charlene M. Sousa and Danny R. Sousa.
Kinzley is survived by; her parents, Charlene M. Sousa and Danny R. Sousa of Delhi; her brother Camden N. Sousa and sister Allie R. Sousa of Delhi; paternal grandparents Manuel and Maria Sousa of Hilmar; and maternal grandparents Fermino and Mary Martins of Hilmar.
A visitation for Kinzley Teagan Sousa will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. There will be a Mass of Angels at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, California. She will be laid to rest following the mass at N. Hilmar Cemetery District: 8710 N. Tegner Road, Hilmar, California.
Services for Kinzley Teagan Sousa are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2019