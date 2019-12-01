M. Kirk Sperry Jr.
Apr. 16, 1924 - Nov. 25, 2019
M. Kirk Sperry Jr. passed away November 25, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Algona, Iowa April 16, 1924, son of the late M. Kirk Sperry Sr. and Angeline Sargeant.
Kirk attended schools in Iowa, and was a graduate of Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, and the University of Colorado School of Pharmacy in Boulder, Colorado.
Kirk served in the Pacific with the United States Navy in WWII and the Korean War. He remained in the Reserves and retired with the rank of Commander.
In 1947 he was united in marriage to Ruth Roepke, and in 1957 he moved his family to Turlock where he was a pharmacist and owner of Boies Drug Stores. Kirk was very active in the community of Turlock. He gave his time and support to The Salvation Army, Emanuel Medical Center, Turlock Chaplaincy, and The Rotary Club of Turlock. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, golf, and fishing. He knew the value of education and was always studying something new and interesting.
He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a good friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 72 years, Ruth, his son Tom (Debi), his daughter Susan, his grandchildren Douglas (Carol), and Jennifer Hall, his great-grandsons Jackson and Austin Hall and Mason and Tyler Sperry, his sister LouAnn Mitchell of KY, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Willis (Bill) Sperry.
Private burial will be held at Turlock Memorial Park.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 N. Minaret Ave., Turlock. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Memorial Fund or the Salvation Army, 893 Lander Ave., Turlock, 95380 are suggested.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019