Kristi Williams
January 1, 1969 - November 3, 2019
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Kristi Ann Williams (DeCoster) lost her battle with Breast Cancer. She was an amazing women, wife, mother, and friend. She leaves behind her husband of 28 years, John, daughter Kaitlyn, sons Joshua and Jacob, brother Danny DeCoster (Kathy), and sister Dawn Groves-DeCoster. She was 50 years old.
Her Passions were family, friends, Team Challenge and her walking/running friends, camping, barbecues, ribeye steaks, Dave's Tri-Tip, and get togethers. She was big on traditions. Some of her favorites were; Christmas Extravaganza, Hocus Pocus Night, Ornament Exchange Dinner, New Years Eve, Pizza Night, 4th of July, Stockton Heat Hockey games, etc...
A memorial service will be held at Salas Brothers Chapel on Friday, November 15th, at 10:00am. The address is 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA, 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019