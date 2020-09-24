Kust Mati RamFeb 14, 1938 - Sept 17, 2020Kust Mati Ram, age 82, passed peacefully at home with family on September 17, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.She came to Modesto from Fiji in 1968 with her husband, Shri Ram, and four children, Manjula, Sat, Anjula, and Satish. She worked as a seamstress in Turlock at Nelson's Drapery from 1969, and retired in 1989 to raise all 6 of her grandchildren. She was blessed further with 6 great-grandchildren, several of which she also helped to raise.A private funeral was held at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, CA.