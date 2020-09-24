1/1
Kust Ram
1938 - 2020
Kust Mati Ram
Feb 14, 1938 - Sept 17, 2020
Kust Mati Ram, age 82, passed peacefully at home with family on September 17, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
She came to Modesto from Fiji in 1968 with her husband, Shri Ram, and four children, Manjula, Sat, Anjula, and Satish. She worked as a seamstress in Turlock at Nelson's Drapery from 1969, and retired in 1989 to raise all 6 of her grandchildren. She was blessed further with 6 great-grandchildren, several of which she also helped to raise.
A private funeral was held at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
