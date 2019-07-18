Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Lemings. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Rogers Family Hall at St Anthony's church 7820 Fox Road Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle Randall Lemings

January 22, 1981-July 15, 2019

Kyle Randall Lemings, 38, of Hughson, passed away Monday the 15th of July 2019. Kyle was an amazing husband to his wife and high school sweetheart of 21 years, Emily. Kyle was a wonderful father to his twin children Jackson and Avery (7). Kyle spent time with both Jackson and Avery teaching them to fish, hunt and play sports. Kyle loved fishing from a young age and spent a great deal of time with his grandfather, Harold Thompson, learning how to be the "Best" fisherman around, and arguably he succeeded. Kyle took his family on trips hunting and fishing because he loved spending time with them and enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with them. Kyle was well known in the almond industry for his work at Cunningham Ranch, Inc. over the last 15 years. Kyle had a reputation for great quality work, honesty and fairness. Kyle took great pride and craftsmanship in his trade and as always, he strived to be the very best at what he did. Kyle learned this trade from his father-in-law Dick Cunningham and worked closely with Dick to improve the facilities and orchards. Kyle was the best friend a person could have and would do anything to help his friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his father Randall Dean Lemings and is survived by his mother, Sandra Lemings, his twin sister, Tiffany Ulrich (Troy) and her children Tyler and Taylor, his brother Caleb (Brittany) and grandfather Harold Thompson (Betty). Emily's family loved and supported Kyle as well. Father-in-law Dick Cunningham (Bertie), brother-in-law Michael Paul, sister-in-law Sarah, niece Kaylie, grandfather Ham Cunningham (Mary), mother-in-law Patti Anderson (Dave) and grandparents Coke and Billie Ramos. Kyle had many great friendships and family members that supported and loved him. Kyle will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Kyle's family would like to thank the staff at Doctors Hospital in the Neuro ICU for their wonderful care of Kyle while he was there. Thanks also go to the amazing nurses at the Alexander Cohen Hospice in Hughson for the time they spent taking care of Kyle.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Kyle to be held on Wednesday July 24 at 11 AM at the Rogers Family Hall at St Anthony's church, 7820 Fox Road Hughson.

www.cvobituaries.com



