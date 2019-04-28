L. D., HARE
October 10, 1931 - April 22, 2019
L. D. Hare "Pine" was born on October 10, 1931 in Grant, Oklahoma. He was born to Mattie Wood and Jack Hare. He was the 2nd of 6 children.
He was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Modesto until his illness prohibited him from doing so. "Pine" was also a member of the Silver Square Lodge #66 for over 53 years. He served as Treasurer and a Worshipful Master of the Silver Square Lodge #66.
Pine married Nancy Marie Delaney, in 1961. Prior to their union, Pine had 4 children; Lonnie, Madeline, DeWayne and Alvin (deceased). Pine and Nancy had 2 children; Tamara and Danita, he leaves behind 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and funeral services will be held on May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2019