Maria Concepcion "Concha" De La Mora Velazquez
Mar. 18, 1951 - Feb. 23, 2020
Maria Concepion "Concha" De La Mora Velazquez passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 68. She battled Spindle Cell Sarcoma for closely 4 years.
She was born on March 18, 1951 to parents Pablo De La Mora & Raquel Casillas in Tepatitlan, Jalisco-Mexico. Concha will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Rigoberto Velazquez, her 3 children along with their spouses, Oscar and Nelly, Victoria and Tony, Marisol and Eduardo, 6 grandchildren (Zachary, Riley, Aiden, Ava, Amelia & Olivia) and a very large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Concha and her family settled in Waterford, Ca for the last 48 years. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker to her family and worked as field worker before becoming a part-time cannery worker for Seneca (former Tri Valley Growers).
She loved gardening, participating at religious gatherings and especially decorating for Christmas; where she had won multiple annual awards for decorating.
Concha will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, willingness to help others especially providing meals for people on their religious pilgrimage to her hometown in Mexico and how much she loved her family & faith in Jesus Christ.
Services are as follow :
Rosary on Sunday March 1 at 6:00 pm, visitation 5-8 at Lakewood Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel.
Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, at 12:00pm at St.Anthony's Church in Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020