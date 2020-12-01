1/1
Lalesh (Les) Prasad
1957 - 2020
Lalesh (Les) Prasad
March 31, 1957 - November 6, 2020
Salida , California - (Les) Lalesh Prasad,63 passed away peacefully Friday Nov.6th, 2020. Lalesh was Grandson of Late Mr. & Mrs. Sukhi Chand Chaudhary, Son of Late Mr. Mintra Prasad & Mrs. Maya Wati Prasad. Husband of Late Boya Prasad. Father of Sophia Prakash, Reginald Prasad and Lawrence Prasad. Brother of Pralesh Kumar, Kamlesh Prasad, Sulesh Prasad and Late Dilesh Prasad. Son-in-law of Late Mr.&Mrs. Arjun Singh.Fatherin-law of Pranil Prakash.
He was a loving Grandfather of 6 grandchildren.
His special memories will always bring a smile if only we could have him back for just a little while longer then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. He always meant so very much to all of us and he always will. The fact that he's no longer here will always cause us pain but he's forever in our hearts until we meet again. We'll Miss you forever Dad!
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2020.
