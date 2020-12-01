Lalesh (Les) PrasadMar. 31st,1957-Nov. 6th, 2020(Les) Lalesh Prasad,63 passed away peacefully Friday Nov.6th, 2020. Lalesh was Grandson of Late Mr. & Mrs. Sukhi Chand Chaudhary, Son of LateMr. Mintra Prasad & Mrs. Maya Wati Prasad. Husband of Late Boya Prasad. Father of Sophia Prakash, Reginald Prasad and Lawrence Prasad. Brother of Pralesh Kumar, Kamlesh Prasad, Sulesh Prasad and Late Dilesh Prasad. Son-in-law of Late Mr.&Mrs. Arjun Singh.Father-in-law of Pranil Prakash. He was a loving Grandfather of 6 grandchildren.His special memories will always bring a smile if only we could have him back for just a little while longer then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. He always meant so very much to all of us and he always will. The fact that he's no longer here will always cause us pain but he's forever in our hearts until we meet again. We'll Miss you forever Dad!