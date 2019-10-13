Lance C. Lee (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
Lance C. Lee
Lance C. Lee was born October 1, 1961. He left this world on August 30, 2019. Lance was raised in Modesto with a sister and two brothers. He attended school at Garrison, Roosevelt Jr. High and Grace Davis High School. He lived and worked in Modesto until he relocated to Southern California twenty five years ago. He is survived by his siblings and his son, Harrison Lee of Long Beach, Ca. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019
