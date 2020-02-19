Larry Elmer Avila
Jun 27, 1931 – Feb 6, 2020
Larry Elmer Avila, 88 of Newman passed away Thursday, February 6th at his residence.
Mr. Avila was born in Hopeton, California and was a resident of Newman for 45 years. He was a high school math and science teacher for 19 years and a football, basketball, softball and baseball coach. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and was a US Army Korean War veteran.
Mr. Avila is survived by his wife, Chris Avila of Newman; daughter, Kathy Avila of Newman and son-in-law, Manuel Avelar of Newman. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Avila.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, February 17th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment followed at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: TOSCA, PO Box 18, Newman, CA 95360.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020