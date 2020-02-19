Larry Avila (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
Service Information
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman
1258 R Street
Newman, CA
95360
(209)-862-3628
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim's Catholic Church
1211 Main Street
Newman, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joachim's Catholic Church
1211 Main Street
Newman, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Elmer Avila
Jun 27, 1931 – Feb 6, 2020
Larry Elmer Avila, 88 of Newman passed away Thursday, February 6th at his residence.
Mr. Avila was born in Hopeton, California and was a resident of Newman for 45 years. He was a high school math and science teacher for 19 years and a football, basketball, softball and baseball coach. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and was a US Army Korean War veteran.
Mr. Avila is survived by his wife, Chris Avila of Newman; daughter, Kathy Avila of Newman and son-in-law, Manuel Avelar of Newman. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Avila.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, February 17th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment followed at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: TOSCA, PO Box 18, Newman, CA 95360.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020
bullet Korean War bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.