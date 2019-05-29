Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary



December 23,1941-May 21, 2019

Larry Butterfield, passed away May 21, 2019, in Modesto, CA. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ruby Butterfield. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years, Sharon; sons- Chris (Anna) of Modesto, Clint (Julie) of Orange Park FL; 7 grandchildren 1 great-grandchild.

Larry graduated from Downey H.S. in 1959, attended MJC Playing baseball & football at both levels. As well as playing travel baseball/softball in 3 different states.

He worked at CT Supply & later acquired his Pharmacy Technician Certificate & enjoyed working at Sutter Tracy Hospital.

In his leisure time, Larry enjoyed watching his grandchildren's games, watching games with his life long friends & spending time on the Monterey coast with his family & friends.

His Viewing, Funeral, & Reception will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson CA His Viewing is in the Heritage Chapel May 28th 5pm-9pm His Funeral in the Riverside Chapel May 29th at 1pm

In lieu of flowers please donate to a , in Larry's name.

