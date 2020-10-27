1/
Larry Carlson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry R Carlson
May 28, 1949 - September 6, 2020
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Larry R Carlson passed away after a long struggle with dementia. His wife of 49 years was by his side.
Born on May 28, 1949, at the original location of Emmanuel Hospital, he was in the first class to attend the brand-new Julien School. His love of music began when he joined Turlock Junior Band, and in band class at Walter M Brown Jr High. He played multiple instruments in marching band at Turlock High School(Class of '67). He continued playing in the during his time at MJC.
He met his wife, Deanne, while attending Stanislaus State the fall of 1969 and married in 1971, and he became the father of two daughters. He worked at the International Paper Company for over thirty years.
Larry was widely known for his remarkable friendliness and warmth, and his good-natured--at times mischievous--sense of humor.
In August of 2000, he suffered a severe health crisis, and he dedicated his life to the Lord.
Larry found community and support in AA, and his active presence led to friendships with people across the country.
Larry had no acquaintances, only friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Maxine Carlson, and is survived by his wife, Deanne, his daughters Carrie Anne Castillo (Anthony) and Theresa Lynn Aranda (Jesse), his grandchildren, Isobel and Elias Castillo, his sister Kathy Coffin, his aunt, uncle, nieces, nephew, and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, at 2 PM. Seating for thirty will be provided and masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Alzheimer's Association(alz.com) and First United Methodist Church (fumcturlock.com).
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved