Larry R Carlson
May 28, 1949 - September 6, 2020
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Larry R Carlson passed away after a long struggle with dementia. His wife of 49 years was by his side.
Born on May 28, 1949, at the original location of Emmanuel Hospital, he was in the first class to attend the brand-new Julien School. His love of music began when he joined Turlock Junior Band, and in band class at Walter M Brown Jr High. He played multiple instruments in marching band at Turlock High School(Class of '67). He continued playing in the during his time at MJC.
He met his wife, Deanne, while attending Stanislaus State the fall of 1969 and married in 1971, and he became the father of two daughters. He worked at the International Paper Company for over thirty years.
Larry was widely known for his remarkable friendliness and warmth, and his good-natured--at times mischievous--sense of humor.
In August of 2000, he suffered a severe health crisis, and he dedicated his life to the Lord.
Larry found community and support in AA, and his active presence led to friendships with people across the country.
Larry had no acquaintances, only friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Maxine Carlson, and is survived by his wife, Deanne, his daughters Carrie Anne Castillo (Anthony) and Theresa Lynn Aranda (Jesse), his grandchildren, Isobel and Elias Castillo, his sister Kathy Coffin, his aunt, uncle, nieces, nephew, and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Turlock Memorial Park, at 2 PM. Seating for thirty will be provided and masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Alzheimer's Association
