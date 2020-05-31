Larry Lou Cassidy
Apr 13, 1928 - May 20, 2020
Larry Lou Cassidy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Escalon at the age of 92. A native Kentuckian, Larry was born on April 13, 1928, to Maxie and Era Bandy Cassidy (Casada) in Scottsville, KY.
Larry was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he trained in the Machinist Trade where he advanced to Journeyman Machinist status. He specialized in prototype machining for over 40 years. Larry, along with his wife, Georgia, moved from Southern California to Livermore, CA in 1965 where they lived and raised their family. After retiring in 1987, they bought a small parcel in the Central Valley and began their "life-in-the country." They have resided in Escalon for the past 33 years.
Being Dad of 5 sons and 2 daughters, Larry was highly family orientated and lived his belief in "God, Family and Country" throughout his entire life. He delighted in his family, encouraging them always to try harder and be their best. He was always at the ready to lend a helping hand and will always be remembered for his love, loyalty, compassion and generosity to his family and to those in need.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Georgia Cassidy, after 64 years of marriage, to go to his eternal home with Jesus, Our Lord and Saviour. He is survived by his wife, Georgia and his 7 children, Dan Cassidy (Barbara), Larry D. Cassidy (Deborah), David Cassidy (Pam), Kelly Cassidy, Melinda Sandy (Greg), Thomas Cassidy and Kathleen Sewell, as well as his 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with two more expected.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his one sister, Sue Rhea Gilleland.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cassidy family. Larry will be laid to rest at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon on May 27th. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, services are limited to family and close friends. Donations may be made in Larry's memory to Samaritans Purse. (www.samaritanspurse.org).
Published in Modesto Bee on May 31, 2020.