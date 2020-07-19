1/1
Larry Cunha
1944 - 2020
Larry Allen Cunha
Feb 20, 1944 - Jun 21, 2020
Larry Cunha passed away suddenly on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Daisy Cunha, his father Manuel Cunha, and Mother Carolyn Cunha.
Larry was passionate about fitness and exercise, working out both at home and in the gym nearly every day. He loved the Lord, music, and socializing with people. Larry was a wonderful father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.
He served in the National Guard during the late 1960s and early 1970s as a Sargent and expert marksmen.
He is survived by his loving companion Beverly Porovich of Modesto, two children, Desireé Koester (Jeff) of Arroyo Grande Ca and Michael Cunha (Austin) of Brisbane Ca, sister Charlotte Mitchell of San Diego Ca, brother Darrel Cunha of Georgia, and Grandchildren Kevin and Ryan Koester of Arroyo Grande Ca.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he has touched throughout his journey.
No public service has been planned due to Covid-19. However, a private celebration of his life will be held.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
