Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church 2813 N. Berkeley Ave. Turlock , CA



Feb. 22, 1938 - Aug. 30, 2019

Larry B. Dignes passed away in Turlock, CA on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was 81 years old. Larry was born in Modesto, CA on February 22, 1938 to Birger and Margaret Dignes. He attended Turlock schools before graduating from Turlock High School - Class of 1956.

On March 12, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Betty M. (Norseen) Dignes in Reno, NV. Together, they raised their family in the Turlock and Denair area. Larry spent his entire life in the poultry processing industry. He worked for Armour Foods/ConAgra/Foster Farms in Turlock. He was honored to serve his country in the Army National Guard. He was involved with: Turlock Pistol Club (Charter and Lifetime member), lifelong fan of the L.A. Dodgers, Oakland A's, and San Francisco 49ers. A man of faith, Larry was a former member of the Turlock Free Methodist Church and was an active member of the Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church in Turlock, CA.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty M. Dignes; his brother, James Varni; and his sister, Sheila M. Dignes. He is survived by his two daughters, Sheila (Gary) Lowe of Turlock and Lori (Jack) Kirchert of Red Bluff; his grandchildren, Shane and Valerie Lowe of Turlock; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church, 2813 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock, CA 95382. Larry's final resting place is at Turlock Memorial Park.

The family asks that any memorial donations be made in Larry's name to Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church.

