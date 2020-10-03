LARRY DALE DRAKENov 10, 1948 - Sep 23, 2020Larry Dale Drake, 71, passed away in Modesto, CA leaving behind his loving wife Debbie Drake, of 42 years, son Kevin Drake, grandson Logan Drake, sister Shirley Thomlison and brother Tom Drake.Larry was born in Turlock, CA and was raised in Hughson, CA. After graduating from Hughson High School, Larry worked as a foreman in construction as a drywall taper. After retiring, he and his wife did a lot of cruising to their favorite locations. He lived a wonderful life and will be missed by many people.A viewing will be held on October 5, 2020 at 10:00-12:00 in the Private Estate Garden near the Heritage Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 12:30.