Larry Drake
1948 - 2020
LARRY DALE DRAKE
Nov 10, 1948 - Sep 23, 2020
Larry Dale Drake, 71, passed away in Modesto, CA leaving behind his loving wife Debbie Drake, of 42 years, son Kevin Drake, grandson Logan Drake, sister Shirley Thomlison and brother Tom Drake.
Larry was born in Turlock, CA and was raised in Hughson, CA. After graduating from Hughson High School, Larry worked as a foreman in construction as a drywall taper. After retiring, he and his wife did a lot of cruising to their favorite locations. He lived a wonderful life and will be missed by many people.
A viewing will be held on October 5, 2020 at 10:00-12:00 in the Private Estate Garden near the Heritage Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 12:30.
Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Private Estate Garden near the Heritage Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
