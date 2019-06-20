Larry (Robbie) Edgell II
September 17, 1972 - June 12, 2019
Heaven gained a beautiful angel. You are gone but not forgotten. Thank you for all your love, laughs and soft, sweet things you left behind in our home, in our thoughts and in our hearts. He is survived by his loving wife Annette, daughter Madisyn and son Hunter. His parents Larry and Linda Edgell. His brother Shannon Edgell and sister Misty Fooshee. His grandparents Les and Emilee Shirey and Paul and Lou Gonsales. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 20th at Salas Brothers from 6-8PM. A service will be held Friday, June 21st at Shelter Cove at 1PM
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 20, 2019