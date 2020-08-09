Larry Hoyt
November 15, 1945 - July 29, 2020
Larry Hoyt, 74, passed away on the afternoon of July 29 at home in Turlock.
Born and raised in San Luis Obispo, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school. His service to his country included two years in Vietnam. Upon his discharge from military service, Larry used his GI bill to complete his college education. Earning a BA in History, a Teaching Credential and an MA in Education from CSU, Stanislaus, Larry spent his working years as a classroom teacher, school principal, and District Superintendent. Always a teacher first, Larry was a strong advocate for teachers and students.
Larry had many interests and hobbies through the years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed tennis, backpacking, sailing, biking, and flying. After his retirement, Larry built and enjoyed flying his RV 8 home built plane. Larry's last years required him to enjoy the simpler things in life: reading, spending time with his grandchildren and contributing letters to the Modesto Bee in hopes of being published.
Larry is survived by his wife Johanna, daughter Emily Weber and son-in-law Joe, stepdaughter Tess Peterson and son-in-law James, grandchildren Levon, Pauline, Lula, and Josie. He also leaves behind his ornery dog Chico.
Memorials can be made in Larry's honor to the UCSF Lung Program at makeagift.ucsf.edu
, or to the classroom teacher of your choice.