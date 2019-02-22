Larry Lee Kilgore, Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy - Retired
August 3,1941- February 14, 2019
Larry Kilgore, Sr. of Modesto, California, passed away February 14th, 2019. He was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on August 3rd, 1941, the son of Marvin and Evelyn. After enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1958, Dad honorably and meritoriously completed a 31-year Naval career. In addition to serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis Blockade (USS Grand Canyon), Dad also served on the USS Bainbridge during the Vietnam War (1969-1972). Prior to becoming a commissioned officer, Dad was the youngest Master Chief Petty Officer (E9) at age 31 in the U.S. Navy. As the Director of Administration, Naval Hospital Okinawa, Dad received the Meritorious Service Medal from President Ronald Reagan in recognition of superb performance/leadership and again in 1989 for his work initiating the operational readiness of all Northwest Region military medical commands. After Dad's Navy retirement, he graduated from the University of California, Davis and received a Master of Science in Family Nurse Partitioning and Physician's Assistant. Dad was a humble, kind and generous man. A true gentleman who is sorely missed. We love you, Dad.
He is survived by Gerry Kilgore, Jasmine Kilgore, NelLaine Kilgore, Vyke Hendrickson, Regina Flores (preceded in death), Jose Flores, Larry Lee Kilgore, Jr, Casandra Kilgore, Tabitha King, Patrick King, Tagried Pervaiz, Aneel Pervaiz, Jason Pervaiz, and 13 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Marvin Kilgore (preceded in death), Sally Souther (preceded in death), Nancy Gullick (sister), Patricia Wisecup (sister), Michael Kilgore (preceded in death), Pam Kilgore, Becky Castle (preceded in death), Daniel Kilgore (preceded in death), John Kilgore (preceded in death), Ricky Joe Kilgore (preceded to death)
Family and friends are invited to celebrate this remarkable man's life on February 23, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California. Visitation service held at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., funeral service 11:00 a.m.
www.cvobituaries.com
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019