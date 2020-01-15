Macomber, Larry A
Jan 31, 1947- Jan 11, 2020
Larry Macomber(72) of Overgaard, AZ died at his home on the evening of Jan 10, 2020. Larry lived in Modesto for many years, graduated from Grace Davis High School and MJC. He had his own Real Estate Office there also. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Luzeta(Burford) Macomber, his daughter, Maura Chisam and son in law Derek Chisam, His two wonderful granddaughters Addison and Reagan, His brother, Melvin Macomber. Also many nieces, nephews, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Willie(Finney) Macomber and brother Ronnie Macomber. No Services are being held at his request.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 15, 2020