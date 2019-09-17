Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral service 10:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel 419 Scenic Drive Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

, Larry B Poaster

-July 31, 1943 - September 11, 2019

Larry B. Poaster, 76, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson California after brave a year-long battle with stomach cancer.

Born in Lakeland, Florida and raised in Hollywood, Florida, Larry was the son of Evelyn and Allen Poaster and the brother of Patricia Richter. He made his home in Modesto, California for the past 50 years.

Larry leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Lorna; his devoted daughters, Miche Poaster and Sarah Perez; and devoted son, Jonathan Poaster. Larry adored and was adored by his grandchildren, Demetrius, Amaya, Alexis, Nate, and Gianna.

Larry received his Ph.D in Psychology from University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1970. He was Director of Clinical Services for Stanislaus County Department of Behavioral Health Services from 1970 to 1980 and became its Director of Behavioral Health Services in 1980, serving until his retirement in 2002.

Afterward, Larry became a private consultant on health care delivery to government agencies and other public entities. He served as President of the California Mental Health Directors Association, and President of the Board of Directors of the California Institute of Mental Health. Larry then was appointed to the Mental Health Services Ocersight and Accountability Comission by the California Governor in 2007, and served as Vice-Chairman, then Chairman in 2010.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto.

Larry, Dr. Poaster, Sweetie, Dad, Grandpa, Zeyde, Ba Ba, you will be missed. Forever in our hearts.

