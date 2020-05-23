Larry John WeverOctober 1, 1957 - May 19, 2020Larry Wever was born October 1, 1957 in Ceres, California to John and Hilda (Kootstra) Wever. Larry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 62, with his loving wife Sarah by his side. Larry grew up in Ripon, attended Ripon Christian School and graduated in 1975. After high school he lived in Michigan while attending Calvin College. When Larry returned, he continued to live in Ripon where he raised his two children with his former wife.In 2011, Larry met Sarah (Perdichizzi) and they married in February 2012 on the "Big Island" of Hawaii. Together they started their new life with Larry's children and Sarah's three sons from her former marriage. The families immediately became one, enjoying family vacations and holidays along with their nine grandchildren. Larry worked for Travaille and Phippen, Inc. for many years until he recently retired in January 2020. Larry and Sarah loved to travel, they enjoy their friends and loved life all together. Larry's favorite vacations were a river cruise on the Mississippi River, their Europe River Cruise, and of course their trips to Maui. Larry also loved nature and camping with friends. No matter where they went Larry would always say "as long as it is by the water." Whether it be the ocean, a lake, or a river Larry was happy. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the hills, though one of his greatest joys was playing his saxophone with the worship team at Calvary Reformed Church. Larry loved people and was always the life of the party; he had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.Larry is survived by his wife Sarah; son Michael, wife Vanessa (Olson), their daughters, Brooklyn, Kamdyn and Emmalyn; daughter Amy Green, husband Brandon, their children, Story, Gavin and Hazel; stepsons, Joseph, wife Darlene (Razo), their children, Kalina and Anthony; Jason, wife Julie (Imhoff); Jarod, wife Rina (Miranda) , their daughter Jaslene; brother Don Wever (Linda), sister Janet Wever Klein (Barry).Due to Covid19 Funeral Services will be held at a later date.