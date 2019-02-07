LaSalle Christensen;
LaSalle Christensen; lovingly known as "Poppy", age 92 of Modesto, CA died peacefully at his son's home on 2/3/19 at 7:04 PM. Lasalle was born in Chester, Utah on July 17, 1926. He was the son of the late James & Anna Christensen.. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Bettie Findley-Christensen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children: Theron Christensen, Diane Christensen, Phil Christensen, Galen Christensen, Cindy Davidson and Catherine Bostwick. He is also survived by a grandson he raised, Joseph Heywood. In addition to his children, he is survived by his 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Christensen and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was an army veteran assigned to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii from January 12, 1945- October 13, 1946. He worked for 31 years as a Transportation Supervisor and beloved bus driver for the Ripon Unified School District. He also spent his early working years as a coal miner in Utah before relocating to California. Friends and loved ones may attend the viewing Thursday 2/7 at 5PM at Eaton Funeral Home in Modesto. Church services will be at 9:00 AM Friday 2/8 at the Richland Faith Assembly of God Church in Modesto. Graveside services are to follow the church service and are scheduled for 10:30 AM at Lakewood Cemetery "South Hyland Garden" in Hughson, CA. A reception will follow at the Richland Faith Assembly of God Church.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 7, 2019