Laura R. Basmajian
May 29, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019
Laura R. Basmajian passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 3, 2019. Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don Basmajian. She leaves behind her three children, Doug Basmajian, Susan Anderson and Lori Basmajian-Barnes, 8 grand children and 9 great grand children. Private family service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery where she will be placed alongside her husband.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019