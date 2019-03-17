Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Bennett. View Sign

Catherine "Kay" Carolyn Peters

January 8, 1922 - March 10, 2019

Kay passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10th in Modesto, CA, on her favorite day of the year - the start of Daylight Saving Time. Her family was by her side.

Kay was born in the small town of Tuolumne, CA. She grew up in Alameda, CA, where she met John "Jack" Peters, proclaiming to her sister, Mary Archibald, "Tonight I met the man I'm going to marry"! Kay and Jack were happily married for just shy of 63 years.

Kay was a devoted wife and loving mother. Extremely proud and independent, Kay continued living on her own until her last days, and was driving until she was 93. For the past three years Kay has been living in Modesto while enjoying monthly visits to her beloved cabin in Cazadero, CA, which she and Jack purchased in 1953. The favorite part of her days were the evening hours when she would enjoy her little bowl of corn chips and phone conversations with her two daughters. Rarely a night went by without these nightly calls.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bill) Watson and Laura Peters (Brian) Bennett. She was known as "Grandma Kay" to grandchildren: Kimberlee Montgomery, Jennifer Bennett, Kaytlin Bennett, and great grandson: Max Montgomery. She was "Aunt Kay" to Sharon Bertolino, Charles Duggan, Sue Duggan, and many great nieces and nephews. Her great granddogs: Dipper and Skeeter will miss being spoiled by her. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Peters and sister, Mary Archibald.

Kay will be remembered with great love, admiration and respect for her devotion to her family, her generosity, and her incredible work ethic.

Mom, we miss you and we love you! We are so blessed to have had such a loving mother and friend! Glad you are living it up with Dad, Aunt Mary, family, and friends.

A private family celebration will be held at her cabin.

www.cvobituaries.com



Catherine "Kay" Carolyn PetersJanuary 8, 1922 - March 10, 2019Kay passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10th in Modesto, CA, on her favorite day of the year - the start of Daylight Saving Time. Her family was by her side.Kay was born in the small town of Tuolumne, CA. She grew up in Alameda, CA, where she met John "Jack" Peters, proclaiming to her sister, Mary Archibald, "Tonight I met the man I'm going to marry"! Kay and Jack were happily married for just shy of 63 years.Kay was a devoted wife and loving mother. Extremely proud and independent, Kay continued living on her own until her last days, and was driving until she was 93. For the past three years Kay has been living in Modesto while enjoying monthly visits to her beloved cabin in Cazadero, CA, which she and Jack purchased in 1953. The favorite part of her days were the evening hours when she would enjoy her little bowl of corn chips and phone conversations with her two daughters. Rarely a night went by without these nightly calls.Kay is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bill) Watson and Laura Peters (Brian) Bennett. She was known as "Grandma Kay" to grandchildren: Kimberlee Montgomery, Jennifer Bennett, Kaytlin Bennett, and great grandson: Max Montgomery. She was "Aunt Kay" to Sharon Bertolino, Charles Duggan, Sue Duggan, and many great nieces and nephews. Her great granddogs: Dipper and Skeeter will miss being spoiled by her. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Peters and sister, Mary Archibald.Kay will be remembered with great love, admiration and respect for her devotion to her family, her generosity, and her incredible work ethic.Mom, we miss you and we love you! We are so blessed to have had such a loving mother and friend! Glad you are living it up with Dad, Aunt Mary, family, and friends.A private family celebration will be held at her cabin. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close