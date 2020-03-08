Laura Mae Carroll Chambers
November 18, 1938 - March 2, 2020
Laura Mae Chambers was born in Red Bluff, CA and entered her heavenly home peacefully at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lloyd Grant Chambers Sr, her 3 children Polly(Rob) Sifers, Lloyd Jr., and James (Jennifer). She had 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.She was predeceased by her daughter Diana. Laura spent her life caring for her family and those around her. She enjoyed gardening, reading, drawing, and caring for her beloved pets. Visitation will be Friday March 20, 2020, 10am-11am at Eaton Family Funeral 513 12th St. Modesto and a Graveside Service to follow at 1:30pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 W. McCabe Rd. Gustine CA. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made at .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020