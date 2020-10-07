Laura Jean ArambelMay 24, 1929 - September 28, 2020Laura Jean (Farinha) Arambel, 91 passed away peacefully on September 28th and entered into rest with our Lord.Laura was born at home on May 24th, 1929 to Virginia and John Farinha in Patterson. She was the fourth child following siblings Mary, John and Manuel. She is now with her husband Harold. She is survived by her three children, Diane, Sherry (Walter) and Jeff plus her grandchildren Ryan, Juleah, Marissa, Richard and Vincent.She attended local schools and graduated from Patterson High School then business college in Modesto. She worked in banking at the Bank of Newman branch in Patterson.On October 11th, 1953 she married Harold, her high school sweetheart, and they moved to Williams to start their life in farming while Laura worked at Bank of America. Soon after Diane and Sherry were born and opportunity knocked with a move back to Westley to continue farming while being closer to family. Soon after Jeff was born.She was very active in the community with a large network of friends. Early on she belonged to the Delta Epsilon Sorority doing good work in the community. She was a lifelong bridge player well into her 80's. After being introduced to tennis by Harold, she was active playing tennis at Modesto Swim and Racquet Club and the Sportsman of Stanislaus. In her 60's she switched to playing golf at various courses in Modesto including Dryden Park. She said she never hit a hole in one but one time in Temecula she was proud that she hit the ball in the hole from the sand trap.She learned to paint from both Jerry Reiley at MJC and Carol Beil at the Tree House. She enjoyed this hobby for years. Later she decided it would be good to learn piano and studied under Marty Ashley at MJC. Her first recital had her nervous but it went very well. Laura and Harold enjoyed attending the Modesto Symphony for many decades.She was fortunate to also have the opportunity to travel. When she was in her early 20's she traveled with her mother to Europe and Madeira Island for six months. Later she traveled with her family to Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, South America, South Africa, Russia and extensively in the United States.Throughout all of her life activities, from bridge, tennis, golf to the arts, she made cherished lifetime friendships and always enjoyed, along with her husband Harold, hosting many large family gatherings.Laura will be dearly missed by her family and friends who remember her as a loving wife, mother, and active member of the community.We want to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of her helpers throughout the years. Alanna, Herlinda, Dolores and Monse, we are very grateful for your compassionate care.A private service will be held for immediate family at the Patterson Cemetery.Thank you to Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.