Laura Mae Cotta
Jun 28, 1922 – Oct 21, 2019
Laura Mae Cotta, 97 of Gustine passed away Monday, October 21st at San Luis Care Center in Newman.
Mrs. Cotta was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and a member of OLM Society, YLI, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, PFSA and the Brotherhood of St. Anthony.
Mrs. Cotta is survived by her daughters, Florence Oliveira of Gustine, Carolyn Ann Cotta of Sacramento and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Cotta; brother, Manuel Pedro; sisters, Adeline Santos, Mary Simoes and Alexandrina Pedro.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 30th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2019