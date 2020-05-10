Laura Rocha Minter
Oct 23, 1931 - May 3, 2020
Laura Rocha Minter, a long-time resident of Ceres, CA passed away on May 3, 2020 ; she was 88 years old. Laura was born in Artesia, CA on Oct. 23, 1931. She & her family settled in Riverbank where her parents owned a dairy farm. Laura married Robert Minter at the age of 19 and the couple soon began their family, living first in Ripon and then Ceres, where they spent 54 years in the same home. After husband Robert's passing, Laura moved to Samaritan Village in Hughson, CA.
Laura was preceded in death by: husband, Robert Minter; parents, Bill & Laura Rocha; siblings, Bill Rocha, Jr., and Mary Cox; and son-in-law, Albert Fidalgo, Jr. She is survived by her children, Robert Minter (Sandy); Loretta Ghaner (Dale); and Tina Avila (George). Laura had a loving family of five grandchildren: Shannon Johnson; Stephen Minter; Katie Moffett; Aamy Sanders; and Albert Fidalgo III. Laura also had four step-grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Laura had a large extended family of cousins, nieces & nephews, & grand-nieces/nephews, several of whom she visited with at a family reunion in Sept. of 2019.
During the early years of their marriage, Laura & Robert belonged to the Escalon Allemanders, a square-dancing club. The couple was also devotedly involved in the Stanislaus County chapter of the Cabrillo Civic Club for decades. Laura was employed at DeBoard & Govett Chiropractic in Ceres for 30 years before retiring to spend more time with her growing number of great-grandchildren.
Laura LOVED her family, and was a wonderful Mom, Grandma, and VaVa. She had no greater pleasure than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending sporting events, dance recitals, school events, etc. She was very proud of each and every one of her family members, and always made sure they knew so.
Laura was very appreciative of the resources provided to her great-granddaughter, Delaney, by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and donated to them as she was able. As such, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude in honor of Laura Minter—or to the charity of your choice. Donations to St. Jude may be made online (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html) or via mail with checks or money orders (ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 10, 2020.