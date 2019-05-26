|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM
View Map
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Laura Rebecca "Becky" Becerra
August 16, 1975 - May 16, 2019
Laura Rebecca "Becky" Becerra was born on August 16, 1975, in Modesto, CA to loving parents Laura and Juan Becerra. Becky passed away in Oakdale, CA on May 16, 2019, at 43 years of age. She is preceded in death by her brother; John Becerra. She is survived by her parents; Laura and Juan Becerra, sisters; Susy & Ualison Silva of Modesto, and Lori Becerra & Manuel Ramirez of Tracy, as well as her nieces and nephews; Andrea Becerra of Modesto, Olivia Becerra of Hayward, Veronica & Gabby Becerra of Oakdale, Sedra & Seth Sigarroa of Merced, Jessica, Francesca, Alexa, & Anthony Silva of Modesto, Isabella, Adrian & Bianca Ramirez, of Tracy.
She was born and raised in Modesto, California, attended Chrysler Elementary School, Prescott Junior High School, and was a graduate of Grace M. Davis High School, class of 1994. She studied general education at Modesto Junior College and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Becky was the most sincere and genuine daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, and the best of friends to her family and all that came to know her; from new acquaintances to customers that came to her as a clerk at the post office. She worked at the Remote Encoding Center (REC), and the following post offices: Valley Springs, San Andreas, Hammer Ranch Center, Salida, Victor, Woodbridge, and most recently at the Acampo Post Office. She worked as a noon supervisor for Stanislaus Union School, receptionist for Green & Azevedo Law Offices, and secretary of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto.
She cherished and loved her friends as much as she adored roses, great books, poetry, romantic movies, family, and above all, her nieces and nephews. She was creative and a master craftswoman, creating the most intricate friendship bracelets for others. Becky was caring, considerate and shared her loving heart; she spread kindness; she sowed love.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Becerra family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning 5:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|