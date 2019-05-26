Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 5:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima 505 W Granger Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Rebecca "Becky" Becerra

August 16, 1975 - May 16, 2019

Laura Rebecca "Becky" Becerra was born on August 16, 1975, in Modesto, CA to loving parents Laura and Juan Becerra. Becky passed away in Oakdale, CA on May 16, 2019, at 43 years of age. She is preceded in death by her brother; John Becerra. She is survived by her parents; Laura and Juan Becerra, sisters; Susy & Ualison Silva of Modesto, and Lori Becerra & Manuel Ramirez of Tracy, as well as her nieces and nephews; Andrea Becerra of Modesto, Olivia Becerra of Hayward, Veronica & Gabby Becerra of Oakdale, Sedra & Seth Sigarroa of Merced, Jessica, Francesca, Alexa, & Anthony Silva of Modesto, Isabella, Adrian & Bianca Ramirez, of Tracy.

She was born and raised in Modesto, California, attended Chrysler Elementary School, Prescott Junior High School, and was a graduate of Grace M. Davis High School, class of 1994. She studied general education at Modesto Junior College and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Becky was the most sincere and genuine daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, and the best of friends to her family and all that came to know her; from new acquaintances to customers that came to her as a clerk at the post office. She worked at the Remote Encoding Center (REC), and the following post offices: Valley Springs, San Andreas, Hammer Ranch Center, Salida, Victor, Woodbridge, and most recently at the Acampo Post Office. She worked as a noon supervisor for Stanislaus Union School, receptionist for Green & Azevedo Law Offices, and secretary of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto.

She cherished and loved her friends as much as she adored roses, great books, poetry, romantic movies, family, and above all, her nieces and nephews. She was creative and a master craftswoman, creating the most intricate friendship bracelets for others. Becky was caring, considerate and shared her loving heart; she spread kindness; she sowed love.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Becerra family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning 5:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Laura Rebecca "Becky" BecerraAugust 16, 1975 - May 16, 2019Laura Rebecca "Becky" Becerra was born on August 16, 1975, in Modesto, CA to loving parents Laura and Juan Becerra. Becky passed away in Oakdale, CA on May 16, 2019, at 43 years of age. She is preceded in death by her brother; John Becerra. She is survived by her parents; Laura and Juan Becerra, sisters; Susy & Ualison Silva of Modesto, and Lori Becerra & Manuel Ramirez of Tracy, as well as her nieces and nephews; Andrea Becerra of Modesto, Olivia Becerra of Hayward, Veronica & Gabby Becerra of Oakdale, Sedra & Seth Sigarroa of Merced, Jessica, Francesca, Alexa, & Anthony Silva of Modesto, Isabella, Adrian & Bianca Ramirez, of Tracy.She was born and raised in Modesto, California, attended Chrysler Elementary School, Prescott Junior High School, and was a graduate of Grace M. Davis High School, class of 1994. She studied general education at Modesto Junior College and attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota.Becky was the most sincere and genuine daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, and the best of friends to her family and all that came to know her; from new acquaintances to customers that came to her as a clerk at the post office. She worked at the Remote Encoding Center (REC), and the following post offices: Valley Springs, San Andreas, Hammer Ranch Center, Salida, Victor, Woodbridge, and most recently at the Acampo Post Office. She worked as a noon supervisor for Stanislaus Union School, receptionist for Green & Azevedo Law Offices, and secretary of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto.She cherished and loved her friends as much as she adored roses, great books, poetry, romantic movies, family, and above all, her nieces and nephews. She was creative and a master craftswoman, creating the most intricate friendship bracelets for others. Becky was caring, considerate and shared her loving heart; she spread kindness; she sowed love.Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Becerra family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning 5:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close