Laura Jean Reese
October 14, 1945 - January 13, 2020
Laura Jean Reese of Modesto, California entered into rest on January 13, 2020 in Modesto.
Born October 14, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Steve and Jeanette Radcoff.
She was the office manager of a local dental office in Ceres for over 35 years and had been retired for 2 years.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Ceres and Summit Chapters, member of the Modesto Chevy Club and previous member of the Industrial Fire Auxilary.
Preceded in death by her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 56 years Jerry Reese, her daughter Lori (Greg) Boynton, grandchildren Nicholas Boynton (Jessica Galvan) and Sarah Boynton (Garret Ryan), great-grand children Persephone Boynton and Gavin Ryan, sisters Kay Brinmore, Joyce (Tim) Michalak, Susan (Tim) Jacobson, the Girardot Family, the Harless-Duncan Family, the Spencer Family and her beloved dog Bailey.
A celebration of life will be held at the Ceres Masonic Hall 2904 3rd Street Ceres, CA. at 2:00pm on February 15, 2020.
Those wishing to make a donation in Laura's memory are asked to make one to the .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020