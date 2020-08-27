1/1
Laura Ross
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Lynn Ross
Aug. 19, 1965 - Aug 11, 2020
On August 11th, our precious daughter Laura Ross, born August 19th, 1965, passed on to be with our Lord. She was employed by Paul E. Echols Attorney At Law, and was a member of the Stanislaus County Legal Secretaries Assoc. The family wants to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU section at Memorial Hospital for taking such good care of Laura. Laura is survived by her parents, Robert and Judy Ross; her brothers Shaun and Ryan; her sister-in-law Melanie; her aunt Carol, and many cousins and friends. Laura's graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Thursday, August 27th, at 9:30am. Instead of flowers, the family would prefer donations be given to Laura's favorite charitable cause, Pupz N Palz Rescue.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved