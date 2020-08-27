Laura Lynn RossAug. 19, 1965 - Aug 11, 2020On August 11th, our precious daughter Laura Ross, born August 19th, 1965, passed on to be with our Lord. She was employed by Paul E. Echols Attorney At Law, and was a member of the Stanislaus County Legal Secretaries Assoc. The family wants to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU section at Memorial Hospital for taking such good care of Laura. Laura is survived by her parents, Robert and Judy Ross; her brothers Shaun and Ryan; her sister-in-law Melanie; her aunt Carol, and many cousins and friends. Laura's graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Thursday, August 27th, at 9:30am. Instead of flowers, the family would prefer donations be given to Laura's favorite charitable cause, Pupz N Palz Rescue.