Laura Sutton

May 27, 1923 - June 30, 2019

Laura Sophia Griswold Sutton, age 96, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born May 27, 1923 in Tipton, Missouri to George and Marguerite Griswold. She grew up in Campbell, CA where she met and married Ray Dean Sutton in 1941. They were married for 65 years. Ray passed away in 2007. Laura was loved and adored by her four children: Sunny, Bill, Bob, and Bruce. She was a cherished grandmother to her nine grandchildren: Bart, Brad, and Kirk Gripenstraw, Sylvia, Buck, Bo, and Suzie Sutton, and Gina and Grant Sutton, as well as to her 15 great-grandchildren and her two great-great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her siblings: Mary, Fern, Grace, Georgia, and Jewell.

Laura lived a full life, had a huge heart, and had many talents and skills. She was small in stature but a powerhouse in strength. She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who lived with kindness, love, and hard work. She was always busy and seemingly never had an idle moment in her 96 years. Laura and Ray lived on several farms in California, Kansas, Oregon, and Texas. Laura was incredibly adept at managing a farm and living off the land. When she did have free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, baking pies, canning, and sewing. Her greatest joy was having her family around her and making sure that everybody was well-fed and taken care of.

Laura will be sadly missed by her sons, Bob and Bill, her son-in-law Kent Gripenstraw, her daughter-in-law Chris Sutton, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her daughter Sunny Gripenstraw, son Bruce and her five siblings. Her wish is that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .

