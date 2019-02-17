Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Takeda, Laura Teruyo

June 19, 1927 - February 7, 2019

LAURA TERUYO TAKEDA passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at age 91 in Ceres, CA and was a long-time resident of Union City, CA. Laura was the beloved wife of 53 years to Edward Yukio Takeda of Union City, CA who preceded her in death in 2005. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Alison and Alex Buenaventura, Thurston and Davina Takeda, Rhoda Takeda, Cassie and Phillip Castain, Laurie Gebhard, Kevin Takeda, and Carrie and Dean DeVlugt. Caring grandmother to Jon Buenaventura, Jaylene Buenaventura, Michael and Mai Takeda, Christopher Lee, Tiffany and Amin Khorasanee, Kelli DeVlugt, Whitney Gebhard, Kyle DeVlugt, Devon DeVlugt and great grandmother to Jacob Martinez and Skyler Takeda. Survived by her loving sisters and brother-in-laws; Winifred and Lawrence Abe, Eunice and Minoru Kaneshiro, and Hilda and Tom Isobe. Cherished aunt to Brandon and Dina Kaneshiro, and great aunt to Kazuo Kaneshiro, and many nieces and nephews.

Laura was born in Honouliuli, Hawaii on June 19, 1927 to Yuri and Gensaku Murata. She had 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Laura attended high school at the Mid-Pacific Institute in Honolulu. She worked at the Libby pineapple plantation and the California Packing Corporation in Wahiawa, Oahu. She also worked at Sears Roebuck and Company in Hawaii and Los Angeles. Laura valued family and always thought of others before herself as she was a caring and compassionate woman. Laura enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, vacationing in Disneyland, and especially going to the casinos, but her greatest love was babysitting.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326.

Funeral service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

