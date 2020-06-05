Lawrence (Larry) Carder, Jr.March 1, 1949 - May 30, 2020Lawrence (Larry) Carder, Jr. of Riverbank, California died May 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Larry was born in Salinas, California and moved to the Oakdale/Riverbank area when he was 3. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pam and his son, Drew. Larry's sister, Brenda Blount and her sons Brian Hobbes (wife Suzi and son Brenden) and David (wife Erin) also live nearby.Larry went to elementary school in Valley Home, graduated from Oakdale High School in 1967, CSU Stanislaus in 1972 and obtained a teaching credential from UOP in 1974. He then worked at Contadina Cannery, Tri Valley Growers, owned his own big and tall men's clothing store and retired from Patterson Unified School District where he taught 7th and 8th grade history.Larry enjoyed traveling throughout our lovely country especially to US Figure Skating Championships and annually to see the SF Giants in Spring Training. Larry did not want any type of service, just a big party at his house. That is being postponed until we can all gather safely and without masks.Larry did not want any other remembrances except for people to help those less fortunate than we are at this difficult time. He suggested that donations be made to your local food bank or other charity that will pass on the help to those impacted by the Covid 19 virus.