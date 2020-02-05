Lawrence "Larry" Davis
1-24-1951 - 1-30-2020
Lawrence "Larry" Davis passed away on 1-30- 2020. Lawrence was born in Reykjavik Iceland on 1-24- 1951 to Fanny Davis and Buell Davis. He served in the US Army. He was also a dedicated Steelers fan and loved to watch football. Larry worked at Solecon heating and air for 18 years. He is survived by his four children Chad Davis(deceased son), Jason Davis (Kim Duckart), Lisa Luker (Ryan Luker), Shawn Davis(Sabrina Rogers), estranged wife Darlene Davis of 35 years, also six grandchildren Justin Davis, Shane Davis, Kaylie Luker, Ryan Luker, Zayden Davis, Zaylee Davis. One brother Helgi Davis (Sandy Davis) one niece Hope. A memorial service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home on February 6th 2020 at 3 p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2020