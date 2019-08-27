Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Green. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Service 1:00 PM Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Oakdale Golf and Country club Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence D Green Sr was born in Pemberton, W. Virginia July 7, 1936. He was raised by his mother in Philadelphia. At 17, he joined the

Larry and family members created New Highway Carriers, a trucking company based in Ripon. During this time, Larry and Freda also bought an almond Ranch off of Carrolton Road. Larry soon discovered his love for golf and decided to move out of Ripon and live next to the golf course in Oakdale, CA. He and his wife enjoyed countless games of golf and made lifetime friends at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Larry affectionately became known as Papa to not only his grandchildren and their friends, but also to his friends. His kind and generous spirit was well known among the community. He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren and teaching them his love of waterskiing, fishing, and golf. Larry and Freda enjoyed traveling to places like Mexico and Australia. In Larry's later years he frequented Kerr Park with his beloved dog Daisy.

Larry is survived by his wife Freda and his four grandchildren, Zachary(Sarah), Melissa(Jody), Veronica, Amber(Derek) and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his two sons Butch and Chuckie Green. Larry was a generous man and always made donations to charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of Larry's favorite charities, St. Jude's or Shriners.

Services will be held for Larry at Deegan Memorial Chapel of Ripon, Thursday, August 29th at 1 pm. Reception at Oakdale Golf and Country club after.

