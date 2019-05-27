Lawrence Hagen
April 18,1938 - May 02,2019
Larry passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side. Larry joined the US Navy in 1955, he served aboard several aircraft carriers among those was the USS Hornet. He was awarded 23 Bronze Stars among other medals and Commendations. After retiring from the US Navy, Larry worked as maintenance manager at McHenry Village. Larry enjoyed training horses, bowling, and was an avid golfer. Larry will be laid to rest June 7, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 27, 2019