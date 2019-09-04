Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Hayes Kelso. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Monte Vista Chapel 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Hayes Kelso

February 1937 ~ August 2019

Born February 5, 1937 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Marcus and Evelyn Kelso. Died August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gene Kelso, Robert Kelso and Edward Kelso, sisters Leola Trigg and Melva Ferguson, son Douglas Kelso and great-grandson Josiah Garza. Survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Kelso, daughter Deborah Kelso, son Donald Kelso, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He loved, adored and enjoyed his family. He was a business owner since 1959, when he started his business. He was a hard worker all his life. He was a Turlock City Volunteer Fireman for several years, a member of the Moose Lodge, and involved with Little League during his son's Little League career. He was a one of a kind man who thought he was a doctor with an MD behind his name, the vet to his animals, and a one man firefighter--he could fix anything. He loved people, especially everyone he knew. Even if he couldn't remember your name, he would talk your ear off telling stories you probably already heard. He would visit every friend, foe or family member that was sick, in the hospital, or nursing home. He couldn't go anywhere without people knowing him--he was a people person. He loved deer hunting or going fishing, and oh the stories that he could tell about those adventures. He always had advice, whether you wanted to hear it or not, and he never knew a stranger.

He wanted to thank all his loyal customers. One of his joys in life was going to Black Oak Casino, unfortunately this time the odds were not in his favor.

A celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at Monte Vista Chapel, 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock on Thursday, September 5th 2019 at 11:00am

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Ste. 1110N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





