Lawrence MercandoJul 14, 1935 - Aug 6, 2020Lawrence Emil Mercando was born on July 14, 1935 in Long Island, New York. He passed away on August 6, 2020 at Sutter Gould Hospital in Sacramento, California at the age of 85.Larry attended Brooklyn Collegiate & Polytechnic Institute and graduated in 1947, with a degree in chemical engineering. He was successful in his field and eventually became the vice president of Flambeau Mining Company, a subsidiary of Kennecott Minerals Co. (Rio Tinto Kennecott). His most recognized accomplishment in his career, was the Flambeau Mining Project in Lady Smith, Wisconsin. He was the project manager that lead the company to be the FIRST mining company ever to obtain permits and operate in the state of Wisconsin, due to their very strict mining laws. He had a vision of sustainably mining and later having the mines to be reclaimed to their natural state. The project ran from 1993-1997 and at the end of the project, he decided the retire after 40 years of service.Larry and his then wife, Jacki, decided to retire to Merced, California, to be closure to her family. During this time, he and Jacki had hired a health aide, Melissa Lo. Jacki had been battling Multiple Sclerosis for years and passed away from it in 2006. Larry and Melissa remained friends and eventually feel in love and married in January of 2008.Larry was a true sports enthusiast! There wasn't a sport that he did not watch or enjoy. You could find him on any given day watching golf, baseball, football or basketball. His love for the Dodgers, Lakers and 49ers were displayed throughout his home. He eventually taught Melissa about the sports and she ultimately became a fanatic just like him. Together they loved to go to concerts, dances and cruises. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico and Brazil. They shared their home with their rose breasted Cockatoo, Cherri and their 6 dogs, Brandy, Bonnie, Missy, Mai Ling, Skipper and Tinkerbell; and 1 cat, Leo. There hardly was a dull moment in their life together and their love only grew stronger. Together they decide to move to Modesto to be closer to Melissa's sons.He was a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club of Merced and an advisor to the Merced High School KIWIN'S, a nonprofit service/leadership club for students. He generously supported each and every member that walked through his doors. He devoted 14 years of mentorship, love, wisdom and his life experiences to his students. The many long nights helping them prepare for fundraisers, driving them to conferences, running the Merced MS walk and the Rose Bowl showed them how much he and Melissa was there for their every needs.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Kuney Mercando and his sister, Marcella Valeroiti. And also, his loving dogs, Brandy, Bonnie, Peaches, Missy, Mai Ling, Skipper and Tinkerbell; and cat, Leo. All his pets lived long and beautiful lives and passed away due to old age.He is survived by his wife Melissa Mercando; his stepsons, Albert (Linda) and Addison Chan; granddaughter, Aliyah Chan; niece, Donna Valerioti; and nephews, Peter, William Jr., and Jeffery Valerioti.Service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. at 2:00pm on August 28, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Park.