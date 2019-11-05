Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence W. Oates

Jan 1, 1937 - Oct 31, 2019

Larry was born January 1, 1937 in Turlock, CA to parents Lawrence & Alice Oates. He passed away October 31, 2019 surrounded by family. Larry leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandy, of 41 years. He is survived by his children Roy Oates, Benny Oates (Sarah), Cindy Elderidge; and step children Sally Fondse (Randy) and David Satnat (Tootie). Larry was a loving and proud grandfather to 14 grand children, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granchildren. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Janice Oates, son-in-law, Darryl Elderidge and grandson, Brandon Elderidge.

Larry started his career at Mid-Cal, later ventured into insurance and then opened Southside Vacuum together with his wife. In his retirement, he enjoyed working at Carper Hay and visiting with customers.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping, visiting Pismo Beach and Red Lodge, Montana with his family. Larry was a friend to everyone he met, often greeting them with a joke. Larry will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for family and his love of friends.

A viewing will be held from 9 - 11 am on Thursday, Nov 7 2019 in the Heritage Chapel at Lakewood Memorial Park. A graveside service will follow. 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com



