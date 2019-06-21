Rackley, Lawrence D.
August 28, 1931-June 15, 2019
Lawrence D. Rackley passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on August 25, 1931 in Modesto, CA to parents Martin and Helen Rackley. He was preceded in death by his parents and also five siblings. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Judith Rackley and his children, Janet Boyd, Stephanie Vitt, Julie Hunt, Randall DeHart, Rod DeHart and Richard DeHart. In addition to his wife and children, he is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Lawrence was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Later in his career, he worked as a purchasing agent for Industrial Electrical, Wille Electric and was co-owner of The Dented Chef. Lawrence was an avid 49ers and San Francisco Giants fan. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, to know him was to love him.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rackley family. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30am at San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to and Optimal Hospice.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 21, 2019