Lawrence C. Turner
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Turner.
May 1922 ~ April 2019
Lawrence Carman Turner passed away at the age of 96 in Hughson. He is survived by his son Larry (LaVonne) Turner of Turlock; grandchildren Traci (Mike) Zabala, Steve Turner and Kevin (Neva) Turner; eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Carman and Goldie Turner; wife Evelyn Turner; children Diana Turner and Peggy Turner; and brother Eddie Turner.
Lawrence went to Mountain View School and graduated from Turlock High School before being drafted into the Army in 1942. In 1942 he married Evelyn Worrell and together they shared 70 years of marriage. Lawrence and Evelyn were members of Mitchell Community Church.
He loved to fish, bowl and golf. They belonged to several RV clubs and traveled with them frequently. Lawrence was a member of the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a commissioner.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00p.m. Funeral service will also be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 11, 2019