Memorial service 3:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1524 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson , CA

Leah Paulette Hankins (Miceli)

June 28, 1963 – January 15, 2020

Leah Hankins, a teacher and resident of Ceres, California, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 56.

Leah is survived by her children Jeremy Hankins (Cathy), Stephanie Hankins, Tony Hankins, Jessica Hankins (Brian) and 13 grandchildren.

She is predeceased in death by her parents, Sam and Jenny Miceli.

Leah was born in Modesto, June 28, 1963. Leah was adopted by her parents, Sam and Jenny Miceli and brought home to her 2 adopted brothers, Joe and Pete Miceli.

Later on in life, she connected with her 2 biological brothers and 1 sister. (Jerry, Cheryl, Dale).

Leah was raised and grew up on an Almond ranch. Leah was raised as one of the Jehovah's Witnesses and stayed faithful and strong in her belief.

The last 20 years, Leah was a Paraprofessional Severe (Special Education Teacher) with Ceres Unified School District. Being able to work closely with students and staff had been such a rewarding experience for her. She had the option of working at different school sites and with different students. Leah found it rewarding to make a difference in her student's lives. A Mother, a Grandmother, a Teacher.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 3:00 pm on January 25th, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1524 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA

www.cvobituaries.com



