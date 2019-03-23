Leamon Bean
September 18, 1936 – March 12, 2019
Leamon was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 of natural causes.
Leamon was born in the small town of Dodson, Louisiana to the late Herman and Willie Bean.
Leamon worked for the Sundial Restaurant for several years. He then went on to work for Modesto Irrigation District retiring after 30 years. Leamon always had a love for antiques and after retiring from MID he opened Bean's Antiques and Collectibles.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 53 years, Lufreta, his daughter Sherry(Edgar) Sido, son Sidney(Rise') Bean, and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Modesto Central Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, March 24th at 3:00 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 23, 2019