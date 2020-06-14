Lee'o Upfold
1939 - 2020
Lee'o Daniels Upfold
April 1939 ~ June 2020
Lee'o was born in Oklahoma to Clifford and Edwina Upfold and passed away at the age of 81. Lee'o served in the United States Navy for 20 years. He loved bowling and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Lee'o will be missed dearly by his wife Judy Upfold; children Lee'o Upfold Jr. and Lonny Upfold; and grandchildren Austin, Melinda, Barbara and Holly. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Minnie Fenter, Alfred Upfold and Walter Upfold.
Private services were held.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Covenant Care Hospice. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
