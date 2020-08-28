Lee Roy Baker
July 19, 1938 - August 24, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lee Baker of Ceres, California on August 24, 2020, at the age of 82. Lee Roy Baker was born July 19, 1938 in Ross, Oklahoma to parents Cecil James Baker and Gracie Kight. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Baker, his parents, and many siblings. Lee leaves behind his daughter Cynthia Hamilton and her husband Brian, as well as his son Rod Baker and his wife Sharon. Lee was a proud grandfather to his grandchildren Kassi Einhell, Jillian Price, Tiffany Dillon, Rachel Hamilton, Christopher Hamilton, and Brandon Baker, as well as to his 10 great-grandchildren. Lee also leaves behind his brother Estel Ray Baker (Shirley), his brother J.L. Baker (Bonnie), and Robert James Baker (Martha Rose).
Lee attended Downey High School and graduated in 1956 and went to work for Benson & Zimmerman in Modesto where he started as a delivery driver eventually working his way up to becoming a partner in the business. In 1990 he founded B&Z Auto Color and opened stores in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale, and eventually Stockton. Lee proudly served his country in the United States National Guard for five years.
Lee enjoyed working alongside his son and daughter and many employees whom he also considered family for over 20 years at B&Z. During his life he enjoyed spending his time traveling with his wife, as well as camping, boating, fishing, and was a life-long car enthusiast. What Lee enjoyed most, was spending time and building memories with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all feel blessed to have had such a wonderful grandfather.
To honor his life graveside services will be held Wednesday September 2nd at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery at 9:30 am. Masks are mandatory to attend, social distancing required per Lakewood. Please visit dignitymemorial.com
to share any special memories you may have of Lee with his family and friends. www.cvobituaries.com