Lee Murphy BrooksJul 13, 1925 - Aug 24, 2020Long-time valley educator and child advocate Lee Murphy Brooks, 95, passed away on Aug 24th while under Community Hospice and care at Samaritan Village. The sixth and last child of Robert Lee Brooks and Alice Kathryn Murphy, he was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Tallmon Brooks, their daughter Nancy Schaffer, sisters Grace Hart, Audrey Williams Renz and brothers Patrick, Arthur and Robert. He is survived by son Michael (Nancy) Brooks of Sonora and grandchildren Brian (Jennifer) Turner, great-grandson Brooks of Tracy; Allyson (Steve) Adair, great-grandsons Graham, Callan, Sawyer and Knox of Fair Oaks; Jeromy (Katie) Myers, great-grandsons Max, Dennis and Conor of Modesto; Jason Myers of Angels Camp and numerous nieces and nephews.After graduating from Modesto High, he enrolled at Modesto Junior College where he met and soon married Marjorie. He served for two years as Superintendent of Recreation for the city of Modesto. During that period, he and Marjorie hosted Carl E. Stotz, the founder of Little League Baseball, for several days; that and subsequent visits provided the basis for the program being developed in the valley area. He became a teacher and administrator for several local districts and later became Director of Special Projects for Stanislaus County Department of Education. It was there he developed various state and federal programs, including first in the nation Head Start and later Migrant Head Start. He was also the first recipient of the annual National Indian Head Start directors' association child care program honors.Following retirement, Lee continued to conduct national assessment programs for child care. He amazed any and all with his knowledge of professional baseball and the Negro leagues from the turn of the century forward. Many may not know he was damn near a scratch golfer well into his sixties, and a state JC tennis champion in his youth. But his true love was exploring and camping along the Oregon and Washington coasts with his wife, children and grandchildren.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Robert Harper of Modesto for being such a trusted and faithful friend, and Doctor William Pistel of Modesto for his compassion and care. Thank you both.Lee was outgoing, personable and generous to all he met, always wanting to know what book you were currently reading. A self-described bleeding-heart liberal to the end, he lamented that he hadn't done enough. His politics and views on society clashed with some family members; but this amazing man can now rest in peace. He requested no services be held; in his honor, please raise a glass to those you love.